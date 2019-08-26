Dems, unions say DOL apprenticeship rule would strip workers of key protections

Scores of Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Monday told the U.S. Department of Labor that its proposal to create apprenticeships overseen by trade groups rather than the government would undermine workers’ rights and may violate federal law.

More than 125 House Democrats jointly submitted comments claiming the rule proposed in June goes against the National Apprenticeship Act (NAA), which requires DOL to formulate standards “necessary to safeguard the welfare of apprentices.” Monday was the deadline for comments on the proposal.

