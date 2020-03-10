DOL finalizes rule allowing companies, trade groups to oversee apprenticeships

The U.S. Department of Labor on Tuesday issued a final rule allowing businesses, trade groups, colleges and other entities to create their own apprenticeships, but the agency said it would oversee the programs more closely than it originally proposed.

DOL said so-called “industry-recognized apprenticeship programs” (IRAPs) will be more targeted and effective than programs currently administered by the government, leading to more job creation. The rule takes effect May 11.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3cNuZKf