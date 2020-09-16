10th Circuit pulls UnitedHealthcare workers' wage claims out of arbitration

A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday said a federal judge in New Mexico should not have sent a wage-and-hour collective action against UnitedHealthcare Inc (UHC) to arbitration before first determining whether the workers even signed a valid arbitration agreement.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the judge was wrong to leave it to an arbitrator to decide whether a 2016 agreement properly superseded older pacts that had been signed by the workers involved in the case.

