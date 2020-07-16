3rd Circuit deepens split on jurisdiction over undisputed arbitration awards

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Thursday that federal courts have jursidiction over petitions to confirm arbitration awards that have not been disputed, deepening a circuit split.

A unanimous three-judge 3rd Circuit panel said a federal judge in New Jersey had the authority to confirm an award granted to an International Brotherhood of Teamsters local that had barred UPS from assigning delivery drivers to certain areas, even though the company had not challenged the award.

