3rd Circuit pulls Steelworkers' retiree health benefits claims out of arbitration

A U.S. appeals court has ruled that a union’s claims that a Pennsylvania steel company unlawfully stopped providing health benefits to retirees cannot be arbitrated under a collective bargaining agreement because it only covered the company’s current employees.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday said that a separate agreement concerning retiree benefits between Akers National Roll Co and the United Steelworkers, which represented Akers employees at a Pennsylvania plant, had not been incorporated into the CBA.

