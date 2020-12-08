9th Circuit judges leery of blocking Calif. law banning mandatory arbitration

Judges on a 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel appeared to agree with a lawyer from the California Attorney General’s office that the state can bar employers from requiring workers to arbitrate legal disputes as a condition of employment without violating the Federal Arbitration Act.

The panel heard oral arguments via videoconference on Monday in the state’s appeal of a preliminary injunction that blocked a 2019 state law banning mandatory arbitration agreements from taking effect in January. Tenth Circuit Judge Carlos Lucero, who sat on Monday’s panel by designation, expressed concerns about allowing boundless mandatory arbitration for workers and consumers.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2VVL61k