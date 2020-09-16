9th Circuit panel 'unsympathetic' to Postmates' claims over mass arbitration

Circuit Judge Paul Watford of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday told a lawyer for Postmates Inc that 5,000 of its couriers “didn’t do anything wrong” by simultaneously filing claims in individual arbitration that they were misclassified as independent contractors.

Theane Evangelis of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher, who represents the on-demand courier service, told a three-judge panel during oral arguments conducted via Zoom that the couriers’ lawyers at Keller Lenkner were subverting a class-action waiver the workers had signed by bringing the cases in a concerted fashion. But Watford said the couriers’ lawyers were not parties to the arbitration agreement containing the waiver, and the workers were merely invoking the procedures imposed upon them by the company.

