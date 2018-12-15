9th Circuit says arbitrator bungled unpaid benefits case against Vegas casino

A U.S. appeals court has ruled that a union representing restaurant workers at a Las Vegas casino can pursue a claim over unpaid benefits without an arbitrator first deciding if the case is subject to arbitration.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a 2-1 decision on Thursday said an arbitrator had improperly found that because the workers at a BB King’s Club and Grill inside the Mirage Casino-Hotel were not the casino’s employees, a Culinary Workers Union local’s claims that the casino owed them money for accrued leave was not subject to arbitration.

