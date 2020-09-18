9th Circuit says commercial arbitration rules also apply to labor disputes

A divided 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel on Friday said the standard for determining whether courts or arbitrators must decide if commercial disputes are to be arbitrated also applies in the labor context, stating that the court’s 24-year-old decision to the contrary had been overruled by more recent U.S. Supreme Court precedent.

The 9th Circuit said in a 2-1 decision that because a collective bargaining agreement between Los Robles Regional Medical Center in California and a Service Employees International Union (SEIU) local that represents its nurses was silent on who should answer that threshold question, the answer must come from a court.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3mwowrX