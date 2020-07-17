Amazon drivers engaged in interstate commerce, exempt from FAA - 1st Circuit

A U.S. appeals court on Friday said Amazon.com Inc’s “last mile” delivery drivers are exempt from having to arbitrate claims that they were misclassified as independent contractors, because they are involved in moving goods in interstate commerce.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected claims by Amazon and its lawyers at Morgan Lewis & Bockius that the Federal Arbitration Act’s (FAA) exemption for transportation workers “engaged in interstate commerce” applied only to those who crossed state lines, and not drivers who make local deliveries.

