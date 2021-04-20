AT&T unit's mixed messages gave union more time to sue over arbitration - 11th Circuit

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday revived the Communications Workers of America’s bid to compel arbitration with a utility company over a seniority dispute, saying a judge was wrong to rule that the union waited too long to sue.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said BellSouth Telecommunications LLC telling the CWA in 2018 that it did not believe the dispute could be arbitrated was not an “unequivocal refusal to arbitrate” that triggered a six-month window for the union to file a lawsuit under the federal Labor Management Relations Act.

