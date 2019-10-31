Calif. appeals court 'dumbfounded' by Toyota dealer's lawyers in arbitration row

A California state appeals court on Wednesday criticized a Toyota dealership’s lawyers for cherry-picking language out of the company’s arbitration agreements with employees to include in legal briefs as they sought to have race and age bias claims sent to arbitration.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the California Court of Appeal, First Appellate District in San Francisco said it was “dumbfounded” that the lawyers from Fine Boggs & Perkins failed to mention a recent California Supreme Court ruling striking down a nearly identical arbitration agreement, even though the firm represented a different Toyota dealership in that case.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2JEDsCx