October 31, 2019

Calif. appeals court 'dumbfounded' by Toyota dealer's lawyers in arbitration row

Daniel Wiessner

A California state appeals court on Wednesday criticized a Toyota dealership’s lawyers for cherry-picking language out of the company’s arbitration agreements with employees to include in legal briefs as they sought to have race and age bias claims sent to arbitration.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the California Court of Appeal, First Appellate District in San Francisco said it was “dumbfounded” that the lawyers from Fine Boggs & Perkins failed to mention a recent California Supreme Court ruling striking down a nearly identical arbitration agreement, even though the firm represented a different Toyota dealership in that case.

