FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Westlaw News
February 26, 2018 / 9:49 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

Calif. appeals court says trucker hired by staffing firm exempt from FAA

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A California state appeals court has ruled that a truck driver’s agreement to arbitrate class action claims with the staffing firm he worked for was not governed by federal law.

A three-judge panel of the California Court of Appeal, Fourth Appellate District on Friday said Tony Muro was a “transportation worker” who was exempt from the Federal Arbitration Act, rejecting Cornerstone Staffing Solutions’ claim that because it is not a transportation company, the law should apply.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2BSdZ5G

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.