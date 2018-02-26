Calif. appeals court says trucker hired by staffing firm exempt from FAA

A California state appeals court has ruled that a truck driver’s agreement to arbitrate class action claims with the staffing firm he worked for was not governed by federal law.

A three-judge panel of the California Court of Appeal, Fourth Appellate District on Friday said Tony Muro was a “transportation worker” who was exempt from the Federal Arbitration Act, rejecting Cornerstone Staffing Solutions’ claim that because it is not a transportation company, the law should apply.

