Calif. Supreme Court says car dealership's arbitration agreement too dense to be enforced

The California Supreme Court has ruled that an arbitration agreement signed by a mechanic at an Oakland Toyota dealership that included dense legal language in tiny print was so complex and unreadable that it cannot be enforced in his case seeking unpaid wages.

The court in a 6-1 decision on Thursday called the agreement that One Toyota Oakland required the mechanic, Ken Kho, to sign in 2013 “a paragon of prolixity,” and said it lacked clear language and made references to numerous laws and court decisions that only the most sophisticated workers would understand.

