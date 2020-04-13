Case to Watch: N.J. seeks to toss Chamber's challenge to bar on arbitration of bias claims

New Jersey likely faces an uphill battle in beating back a challenge by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce to the state’s law prohibiting mandatory arbitration of employment discrimination claims, after judges in three other states have said similar measures adopted in the wake of the #MeToo movement are preempted by federal law.

The Chamber and the business-backed New Jersey Civil Justice Institute (CJI), represented by Stone Conroy in New Jersey, are seeking a ruling that the 2019 New Jersey law is prohibited by the Federal Arbitration Act (FAA), which requires otherwise valid arbitration agreements to be enforced according to their terms.

