Chamber, others mount challenge to California arbitration law

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and other business groups have filed a lawsuit seeking to strike down a new California law that will prohibit employers from requiring workers to agree to arbitrate employment-related legal disputes.

The business groups, represented by Mayer Brown and Littler Mendelson, in a complaint filed in federal court in Sacramento on Friday said the law, which was signed in October and takes effect Jan. 1, is preempted by the Federal Arbitration Act (FAA) and will harm both businesses and workers if it is allowed to stand.

