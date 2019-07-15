Chamber says Facebook OT collective action notice violates FAA

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has urged a federal appeals court to rule that hundreds of Facebook Inc advertising sales workers who signed arbitration agreements should not be given notice of a collective action accusing the social media giant of improperly denying them overtime pay.

The Chamber in an amicus brief filed on Friday told the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that notifying workers who signed arbitration agreements of wage-and-hour lawsuits and allowing them to opt in violates the Federal Arbitration Act (FAA), which requires that the pacts be enforced according to their terms.

