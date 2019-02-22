Chase workers can be notified of FLSA claims despite arbitration pacts- 5th Circuit

A U.S. appeals court on Thursday said that 35,000 JPMorgan Chase Bank NA call center employees could be notified of a class action lawsuit accusing the bank of requiring off-the-clock work, even though they signed individual arbitration agreements.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held that workers who sign arbitration agreements may be sent notice of collective actions under the Fair Labor Standards Act as long as nothing in an agreement expressly prohibits them from participating in the collective.

