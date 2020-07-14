FAA doesn't preempt NY law barring mandatory arbitration of bias claims - judge

A New York state judge has ruled that sexual harassment claims by LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Inc’s vice president of legal affairs are not “economic in nature,” so the luxury goods retailer cannot force her lawsuit into arbitration.

State Supreme Court Justice Louis Nock in Manhattan rejected claims by LVMH and its lawyers at Winston & Strawn that a 2018 New York law barring mandatory arbitration of harassment and discrimination claims is preempted by the Federal Arbitration Act (FAA), in an order filed on Monday.

