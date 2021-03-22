Handy's 'clickwrap' arbitration agreement with workers is valid - 1st Circuit

A U.S. appeals court on Monday said home-cleaning service Handy Technologies Inc did not have to require prospective workers to scroll through an entire online “clickwrap” agreement in order for an arbitration provision to be binding.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that under Massachusetts law, it was enough that Handy required house cleaner Maisha Emmanuel, who claims the company misclassified workers as independent contractors, to click a box saying she accepted the terms of the agreement.

