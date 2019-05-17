House holds first hearing on Dem bill to end mandatory arbitration

Democrats at a U.S. House of Representatives hearing on Thursday said a new bill that would ban mandatory arbitration of workplace disputes was necessary to undo a series of “disastrous” U.S. Supreme Court rulings that have stripped workers and consumers of their rights.

Members of the House Judiciary Committee’s Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial, and Administrative Law said that arbitration was originally designed for disputes between businesses with equal bargaining power, but in recent decades has been unfairly forced upon workers and consumers who see few benefits from the process.

