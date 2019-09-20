Westlaw News
IN BRIEF: House passes ban on mandatory arbitration of employment, consumer disputes

Daniel Wiessner

The Democrat-led U.S. House of Representatives on Friday approved a bill that would prohibit mandatory arbitration of legal claims by workers and consumers, but is not expected to gain traction among Republican leaders in the Senate.

The House voted 225-186 to pass the Forced Arbitration Injustice Repeal (FAIR) Act, which gained support from Democrats and advocacy groups in the wake of the #MeToo movement and after a 2018 U.S. Supreme Court ruling upholding class-action waivers in employee arbitration agreements.

