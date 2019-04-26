Judge, citing new SCOTUS ruling, says no class arbitration in mortgage bank wage row

A federal judge in Wisconsin has overturned a $10 million arbitration award for dozens of mortgage bankers in a wage-and-hour case, saying an arbitration agreement the named plaintiff signed did not expressly allow for class-wide proceedings.

U.S. District Judge Barbara Crabb on Thursday, citing a U.S. Supreme Court ruling issued a day earlier, said ambiguity in the agreement between Waterstone Mortgage Corp and the plaintiff, Pamela Herrington, about whether class-wide arbitrations were allowed was not enough to rule in her favor.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2XP8gFg