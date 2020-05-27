Westlaw News
May 27, 2020 / 10:45 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Lufthansa supervisor not a 'transportation worker' exempt from arbitration - 5th Circuit

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday said a former Lufthansa German Airlines ticketing agent supervisor was not “engaged in interstate commerce,” so she cannot fend off the company’s bid to send her discrimination lawsuit to arbitration.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed with Lufthansa and staffing firm ISS Facility Services Inc, who are represented by Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith, that the Federal Arbitration Act (FAA) only exempts workers who are directly involved with moving goods across state lines.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/36A5vNT

