Lufthansa supervisor not a 'transportation worker' exempt from arbitration - 5th Circuit

A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday said a former Lufthansa German Airlines ticketing agent supervisor was not “engaged in interstate commerce,” so she cannot fend off the company’s bid to send her discrimination lawsuit to arbitration.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed with Lufthansa and staffing firm ISS Facility Services Inc, who are represented by Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith, that the Federal Arbitration Act (FAA) only exempts workers who are directly involved with moving goods across state lines.

