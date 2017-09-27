More than half of nonunion workers subject to mandatory arbitration - report

More than half of private sector, nonunion workers are required to sign arbitration agreements as a condition of employment, making them far less likely to file legal claims against their employers, according to a report released by a left-leaning think tank on Wednesday.

The Washington, D.C.-based Economic Policy Institute and Cornell University Professor Alexander Colvin found that 54 percent of those workers, or about 60 million people, are bound by the agreements, up from 2 percent in 1992. The report comes ahead of arguments scheduled for Monday at the U.S. Supreme Court on whether class-action waivers in arbitration agreements violate workers’ rights under federal labor law.

