NLRB nixes debt collector's arbitration agreement, says Hobby Lobby's is valid

The National Labor Relations Board has ruled that an arbitration agreement Hobby Lobby Stores Inc required workers to sign did not violate their rights under federal labor law, but that a few additional words rendered a similar agreement signed by a debt collection agency’s employees in a different case invalid.

The board in a decision on Friday said a savings clause in Hobby Lobby’s agreement plainly stated that workers who signed it were still able to file charges with the NLRB. But GC Services LP’s agreement was not so clear, the board said in a separate ruling, because it explicitly applied to “any claim under the National Labor Relations Act” (NLRA).

