SCOTUS says arbitration exemption applies to independent contractors

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that truck drivers who are independent contractors cannot be forced to arbitrate legal claims against the companies they work for, marking a rare win for workers at the high court over an arbitration issue.

The court in an 8-0 opinion by Justice Neil Gorsuch said an exemption in the Federal Arbitration Act for transportation workers involved in interstate commerce who have signed “contracts of employment” applies broadly to any “work by workers,” whether they are contractors or employees.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2suqT3H