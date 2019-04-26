SF Giants strike out in bid to arbitrate security guard's wage claims

The California Supreme Court has ruled that a security guard for the San Francisco Giants is not required to arbitrate his claims that the baseball team violated a state law requiring immediate payment of wages when a worker is discharged.

The court in a unanimous ruling on Thursday said that because the case hinges on the definition of “discharge” under California labor law, and not the terms of a collective bargaining agreement between plaintiff George Melendez’s union and the Giants, his lawsuit is not preempted by the federal Labor Management Relations Act (LMRA).

