Worker's arbitration agreement can't be enforced after transfer - N.J. court

A New Jersey state appeals court has ruled that the former finance director of a Nissan dealership can pursue his race bias claims in court, because the arbitration agreement he signed when he worked for a different dealer owned by the same company did not remain in effect after he transferred to his new job.

A two-judge panel of the New Jersey Appellate Division on Thursday said the agreement that plaintiff Tian Reid signed when DCH Auto Group hired him to work at a Honda dealership did not explicitly say it would be enforceable if he were transferred, so it did not apply to his claims.

