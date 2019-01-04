Judge says clicking email link bound AT&T workers to arbitration

A federal judge in New Jersey has sent a proposed class action accusing AT&T Inc of implementing a “scheme” to force out older workers by 2020 to individual arbitration.

U.S. District Judge Brian Martinotti in Trenton, New Jersey on Wednesday rejected the plaintiffs’ claim that having never signed arbitration agreements with Dallas-based AT&T, merely failing to opt out of arbitration was not enough to bind them to it.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2LTLMOU