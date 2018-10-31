FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
October 31, 2018 / 12:13 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

10th Circuit sends au pairs' antitrust, wage claims to arbitration

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday sent class action claims that an au pair agency conspired with competitors to suppress wages and violated wage-and-hour laws to arbitration, saying its arbitration agreements were enforceable despite some problematic provisions.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected claims by two au pairs who alleged that various provisions of the agreements they signed with AuPairCare Inc (APC) were unfair, and that as young foreign nationals, they did not understand what arbitration was.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2OgSnlX

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.