10th Circuit sends au pairs' antitrust, wage claims to arbitration

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday sent class action claims that an au pair agency conspired with competitors to suppress wages and violated wage-and-hour laws to arbitration, saying its arbitration agreements were enforceable despite some problematic provisions.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected claims by two au pairs who alleged that various provisions of the agreements they signed with AuPairCare Inc (APC) were unfair, and that as young foreign nationals, they did not understand what arbitration was.

