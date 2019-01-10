Westlaw News
January 10, 2019

Au pair agencies settle antitrust, wage claims for $65.5 million

Daniel Wiessner

More than a dozen au pair agencies on Wednesday agreed to pay $65.5 million to settle claims that they illegally conspired to suppress au pairs’ wages and did not ensure that the workers were paid by host families.

The 15 agencies and a certified class of 90,000 au pairs represented by Boies Schiller Flexner jointly filed a proposed settlement agreement in federal court in Denver, which must be approved by a judge.

