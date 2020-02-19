Au pair agency accused of stiffing consultants on OT pay

Au pair agency Cultural Care Inc on Wednesday was hit with a proposed class action lawsuit claiming it misclassified the consultants who supervise au pairs as independent contractors and deprived them of overtime pay.

Three former “local childcare consultants” (LCCs) for Cultural Care filed a complaint in federal court in Boston claiming they were required to be on call at all times but were paid “nominal amounts” that did not reflect their long hours. They accused Cultural Care of violating the federal Fair Labor Standards (FLSA) and Massachusetts, California and New York wage laws.

