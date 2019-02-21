Austin, Texas says religious group lacks standing to challenge LGBT law

The city of Austin, Texas has told a federal judge that a group representing churches across the country does not have standing to challenge its law banning discrimination against gay and transgender workers.

The city, in a motion to dismiss filed in federal court in Austin on Tuesday, said the Houston-based U.S. Pastor Council failed to identify any members that had actually been affected by the 2004 law, and could not hang its constitutional challenge on speculation.

