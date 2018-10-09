Religious group challenges Austin, Texas LGBT anti-bias law

A group that represents churches across the county has filed a lawsuit claiming an Austin, Texas law banning discrimination against gay and transgender workers is unconstitutional because it does not exempt churches and employers with religious objections.

The Houston-based U.S. Pastor Council filed the lawsuit in federal court in Austin on Saturday, saying the city’s law violates churches’ constitutional rights to free exercise of their religion, and a state law barring the government from burdening religious practice.

