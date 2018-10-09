FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
October 9, 2018 / 9:57 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Religious group challenges Austin, Texas LGBT anti-bias law

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A group that represents churches across the county has filed a lawsuit claiming an Austin, Texas law banning discrimination against gay and transgender workers is unconstitutional because it does not exempt churches and employers with religious objections.

The Houston-based U.S. Pastor Council filed the lawsuit in federal court in Austin on Saturday, saying the city’s law violates churches’ constitutional rights to free exercise of their religion, and a state law barring the government from burdening religious practice.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2OTgMlM

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.