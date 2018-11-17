Texas appeals court strikes down Austin paid sick leave law

(Reuters) -

A mid-level Texas state appeals court on Friday blocked the city of Austin’s law mandating paid sick leave for workers, agreeing with business groups that it is preempted by Texas minimum wage law.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the Texas Court of Appeals, Third District in Austin said that because the law would boost workers’ pay, paid sick leave counts as a “wage” under state law. The panel ordered a state judge who had tossed out the lawsuit to temporarily enjoin the law pending the resolution of the case.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2QKE5vX