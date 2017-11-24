FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7th Circuit won't revisit ruling on 'segregated' AutoZone stores
November 24, 2017 / 12:32 PM / in 34 minutes

7th Circuit won't revisit ruling on 'segregated' AutoZone stores

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A divided U.S. appeals court on Tuesday declined to reconsider a recent decision finding auto parts retailer AutoZone Inc did not violate anti-discrimination law by allegedly assigning workers to stores in Chicago based on their race.

In a 5-3 decision, a panel of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s claims that its June decision clashed with other circuits and endorsed a “separate but equal” approach the U.S. Supreme Court has said is unlawful.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2jkNPxt

