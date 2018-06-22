Calif. appeals court orders new trial in AutoZone sexual harassment case

A California state appeals court has ordered a new trial on claims that AutoZone Inc allowed a store manager to be sexually harassed by a coworker, citing what it said were flawed evidentiary rulings that swayed the case in the company’s favor.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the California Court of Appeal, Fourth Appellate District in Riverside on Thursday said the trial judge erred in barring Natasha Meeks from testifying about inappropriate text messages she received from the coworker, Juan Fajardo, and excluding evidence about his alleged harassment of four other women.

