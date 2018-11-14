Avon accused of bias against pregnant women and new mothers

Avon Products Inc on Tuesday was hit with a lawsuit claiming that it subjects pregnant workers to harassment and makes pumping breast milk at work “unbearable” for new mothers, despite the cosmetics retailer’s attempts to brand itself as “the company for women.”

Two former Avon employees in a proposed class action filed in federal court in Manhattan accused Avon of violating federal, state, and New York City laws barring discrimination against pregnant workers and new mothers.

