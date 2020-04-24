Baltimore County pays $5.4 mln to settle EEOC age bias claims

Baltimore County on Friday agreed to pay $5.4 million to settle a long-running lawsuit claiming it discriminated against older employees by requiring them to contribute a higher percentage of their salaries to a pension plan.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the county, which denied wrongdoing, filed a joint consent decree in federal court in Maryland ending the 2007 lawsuit. More than 2,000 county employees will receive payouts under the deal.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2S6iBfC