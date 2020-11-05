DOJ and Baltimore County settle discrimination lawsuit for $2mln

The Justice Department on Wednesday announced that a settlement was reached in a race discrimination lawsuit filed last year accusing Baltimore County’s police department of violating Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 by refusing to hire African American applicants.

The terms outlined in the settlement include a payment of $2 million to qualified African American applicants who were denied jobs, the hiring of 20 qualified applicants and an updated testing process. The county denied wrongdoing.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/32huNQ2