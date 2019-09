Bank of America will pay $4.2 million to settle allegations that it refused to hire women and minorities for various jobs in four states, the U.S. Department of Labor said on Monday.

DOL accused the bank of turning away black, Hispanic and female job applicants for customer service, mortgage underwriter and sales positions at locations in Texas, New Jersey, Florida and Georgia

