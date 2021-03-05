5th Circuit mulls limits on how state bars can spend mandatory dues

Judges on a 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel on Thursday expressed reservations about claims that the state bar associations in Texas and Louisiana should be categorically prohibited from spending dues that lawyers must pay on lobbying and political activities.

The three-judge panel in New Orleans heard in-person oral arguments in separate bids by groups of lawyers from Louisiana and Texas to revive lawsuits claiming their states’ requirements that lawyers join bar associations and pay dues violate their rights under the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

