Westlaw News
December 4, 2018 / 12:58 AM / Updated an hour ago

SCOTUS says mandatory bar association membership must be reviewed after Janus

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday said a federal appeals court must reconsider whether North Dakota can require lawyers to pay dues to a state bar association in light of the high court’s recent decision that mandatory union fees violate public workers’ free speech rights.

The court in a brief order vacated a 2017 ruling by the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals signing off on a North Dakota law that requires lawyers to join the state bar association and affirmatively opt out of the portion of the organization’s fees that go toward political activities. At least 30 other states including California, Texas and Florida, have similar laws.

