8th Circuit won't decide if Janus ruling prohibits mandatory bar association dues

A U.S. appeals court on Friday said it did not have enough information to decide whether North Dakota’s requirement that lawyers join the state bar association and pay dues violates their free speech rights in light of a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision that invalidated fees public-sector unions charge to nonmembers.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the Supreme Court’s 2018 ruling in Janus v. AFSCME may affect the way courts analyze constitutional challenges to compulsory bar association membership, but North Dakota lawyer Arnold Fleck had failed to properly flesh out his free speech claims in district court. The court affirmed dismissal of the case.

