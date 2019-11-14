Westlaw News
Arizona Bar tells 9th Circuit that mandatory membership for lawyers is legal

Daniel Wiessner

The State Bar of Arizona has told a U.S. appeals court that requiring lawyers to join state bar associations and pay dues does not violate their free-speech rights because the groups are “creations of the state” that serve the public interest.

The Arizona Bar, represented by Mary O’Grady of Osborn Maledon, urged the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in an amicus brief filed Wednesday to toss out an Oregon lawyer’s challenge to compulsory bar association membership in the state, and to rule narrowly in the case “to avoid unnecessarily impacting bars in different jurisdictions.”

