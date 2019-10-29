IN BRIEF: 11th Circuit upholds verdict that styled barbers as independent contractors

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday rejected a bid by two barbers in Florida to overturn a jury verdict that said the company they worked for properly classified them as independent contractors instead of employees.

A unanimous three-judge 11th Circuit panel said that given conflicting testimony about the amount of control that Razzle Dazzle Barbershop Inc exerted over the plaintiffs in the proposed class action, it was reasonable for a jury to side with the company.

