October 15, 2019

Barnes & Noble cafe managers lose overtime class certification bid

Nate Raymond

A federal judge on Tuesday declined to certify a nationwide class of former Barnes & Noble Inc cafe managers who claimed the bookstore operator for nearly three years failed to properly pay them overtime.

U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams in Manhattan upheld a magistrate judge’s 2018 finding that the plaintiffs had failed to show the company’s cafe managers were similarly situated enough in employment status to be part of a class action.

