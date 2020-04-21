Westlaw News
April 21, 2020 / 10:34 PM / Updated an hour ago

4th Circuit says Best Buy not liable for worker's profane comment

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday ruled that Best Buy’s disciplining of an employee who made a racist, sexually-charged comment in front of coworkers was enough to shield the retailer from liability for creating a hostile work environment.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected plaintiff Erika Bazemore’s claims that management at a Best Buy store in Maryland should have done more, such as calling a storewide meeting, after her coworker used profane language to compare Brazil nuts to a black woman’s breasts.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/34YJQxV

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below