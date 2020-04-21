4th Circuit says Best Buy not liable for worker's profane comment

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday ruled that Best Buy’s disciplining of an employee who made a racist, sexually-charged comment in front of coworkers was enough to shield the retailer from liability for creating a hostile work environment.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected plaintiff Erika Bazemore’s claims that management at a Best Buy store in Maryland should have done more, such as calling a storewide meeting, after her coworker used profane language to compare Brazil nuts to a black woman’s breasts.

