Biden expected to prioritize COVID protections, rules for federal contractors

The administration of President-elect Joe Biden is likely to hit the ground running with a flurry of executive orders and rules touching on employment issues, starting with an emergency workplace safety standard addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, lawyers and worker advocates said.

Biden, a Democrat, may face a recalcitrant Republican-led Senate that will stymie his chances of passing the kind of progressive labor legislation he championed during the campaign or approving cabinet secretaries who can carry out changes once he takes office in January.

